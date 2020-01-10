Former PNG Kumul great remembered

Noifa, aged 56, died at his Warala village in Banz, Jiwaka Province, on Sunday after a short illness.

PNGRFL Chairman Sandi Tsaka said Noifa debuted as Kumul No.80 as centre against the New Zealand Kiwis in Auckland on October 2, 1983.

“David and fellow Kumul Joe Katsir were named in a Rest of World side that included Mal Meninga and Wally Lewis to play France around that time,” Tsaka added.

David was a former member of the PNGRFL selection panel. Up to the time of his death, he was a selector for the Highlands Confederate. He was heavily involved in the national schools rugby league and grassroots programs in Jiwaka Province.

“His contribution to the development of rugby league in the Highlands region and PNG has been immense and will be greatly missed,” Tsaka said.

“On behalf of the PNGRFL and the greater rugby league family, we extend our sincere sympathies and condolences to his mother, beloved wife and five children and their families on the passing of her son, husband and their dad,” Tsaka said.

Highlands Confederate Director Joe Tokam also sent his condolence to his families and relatives. “David has been supporting me since 2008 in the development of the game up till his sudden passing and I will greatly miss him,” Tokam, who has known David since his playing days in the late 1970s, said.

The family are finalising funeral arrangements for late David Noifa.

“May he rest in peace.”