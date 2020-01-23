ENB ready for Ipatas Cup

Kokopo Muruks, Kinabot Spiders, Rabaul Panthers, Gnut Chiefs, TN Lions and Kerevat Black Bass have complied with all the tournament requirements and are ready to kick off the games.

It has been eight years since East New Britain hosted the first Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup tournament back in 2013 under original CEO and former mentor, the late Timothy Lepa.

Back then, Kokopo Muruks were declared champions and got the Gold Pass. Muruks also won the Kimbe challenge the previous year in 2012 and made the semifinals.

Under new CEO Sam Koi, the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup is making a comeback to Kokopo this weekend where six teams will battle it out over two days for the Gold Pass to the finals in Lae.

Coordinator for the Kokopo challenge, Steven Liu, said the six teams have been divided into two pools.

In Pool 1 is Muruks, Lions and Bass. In pool 2 is Spiders, Panthers and Chiefs.

Friday’s games will kick off with Muruks vs Bass at 10am, Chiefs vs Spiders at 11.15am, Muruk vs Lions at 12.30pm and Spiders vs Panthers at 1.45pm.

Saturday is rest day.

Sunday will see Bass taking on Lions at 10am and Panthers vs Chiefs at 11.15am.

The two top teams in each pool will meet in the grand final play-off for the Gold Pass in the afternoon.

Koi will be in Kokopo for the games.

He said NGI has an abundant rugby league talent that needs to be tapped into, and such tournaments expose hidden talent which can be brought to the next level.

(Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup CEO, Sam Koi)