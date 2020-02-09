Clean sweep for Mirigini in HLCC

The competition supported by Cricket PNG was run 22 years ago for under 10, 12 and 14 teams.

The wet weather did not stop the youngsters completing all games, which commenced last year in the school’s term four holidays.

Grand Final winners for all divisions was Team Mirigini, who defeated Gidare in under 10 division, defeated Friends in under 12, and defeated Gedu Rocks in under 14.

Liklik Cricket Coordinator, Seura Loa, acknowledged founder and organizer Late William Arua Rarua for the initiative in support to cricket in the village.

Loa was proud to state that most of the players from Barramundis, Lewas and Rokroks came from Hanuabada and started with the competition.

About two to five hundred children in Hanuabada took part in the annual event.