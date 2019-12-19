Brawa back with Hunters

In a recent media interview, Brawa said he is excited to be back and would use his Wynnum Manly Seagulls experience to inspire the young players in the squad.

Since making the Hunters in 2017, the 30-year-old Simbu human missile, who weighs 93kg and stands 176cm tall, shows no self-preservation, putting his body on the line every time he dons the Hunters or PNG colours.

Brawa said his one year stint with Wynnum has taught him a lot of things about discipline in the game and life after football. He said under new coach Mathew Church, the team is motivated and adapting well to preseason training, adding their main vision in 2020 is to retain the Hunters’ lost pride.

Brawa also shares his personal tribute to fellow PNG teammates, Edene Gebbie, Edwin Ipape and Justin Olam, and how they have progressed in their career, adding this will set the pathway for more PNG boys to follow.

Being articulate with a wealth of experience and good leadership quality, Brawa is ready to put his hand up for the Hunters’ captaincy role if given that opportunity.

The PNG Hunters will break camp this Friday, December 20, for the festive period and resume on January 6, 2020.