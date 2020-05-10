Bowls PNG Limited suspended

In a statement, the PNGOC said: “The PNG Olympic Committee Executive Board at its meeting on May 6, 2020, resolved to suspend Bowls PNG for a period of six months after it failed to show cause why it should not be suspended.

“The PNGOC had been in dialogue with Bowls PNG since February 2019 on issues raised by members of the lawn bowls community in relation to its legal structure as an incorporated private company and whether such a setup represented the best interests of the wider bowls sporting fraternity.

“Ultimately, Bowls PNG Ltd failed to justify that its current legal structure as an incorporated private company, under the Companies Act 1997 (as amended), represented the best interest of the wider bowls sporting fraternity.

“Bowls PNG also failed to act on recommendations from PNGOC to re-establish the federation as an incorporated association to ensure it represents the wider interests of the Lawn Bowls sporting fraternity, rather than as a private company of individual shareholders.”

PNGOC said the lifting of the suspension is subject to Bowls PNG Limited fulfilling the following conditions by 20 November, 2020:

Dissolve the Company – Bowls PNG Ltd; and

Incorporate under the Associations Incorporations Act 1966 – ensuring throughout the whole process its efforts in including members/associations of Bowls fraternity in the process of incorporation;

Provide a monthly update to the PNGOC of all actions undertaken by Bowls PNG Ltd in matters under the first and second conditions.

“Failure to meet the conditions by the deadline may result in Bowls PNG’s expulsion as a member from PNGOC.

“While suspended, Bowls PNG will not be allowed to attend the 2020 PNGOC Annual General Assembly, nor vote and will not receive any funding from the PNGOC.

“Following Bowls PNG suspension by PNGOC, World Bowls subsequently suspended the national federation on 7th May, 2020, until such time Bowls PNG Ltd meet the requirements set out by PNGOC.

“As a result of the suspension, PNG will not be eligible to compete at the 2020 World Championships in Gold Coast, Australia. World Bowls urged all concerned to action all these requirements as a matter of extreme urgency and ensure World Bowls is kept fully informed of progress.

“With a focus on good governance, PNGOC urges all parties to work together and fulfil the requirements for the best interest of the sport, its members and athletes.”