Barras to debut in T20 World Cup India

The ICC decision was based on an extensive contingency planning exercise which has taken into account the health, cricket and commercial impact of COVID-19 around the World.

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said: “We now have absolute clarity on the future ICC events enabling all our members to focus on the rescheduling of lost international and domestic cricket. We will now proceed as planned with the men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India and host the 2022 edition in Australia.”

The ICC has also postponed the Women’s World Cup event for 2021 in New Zealand by 12 months although retaining the same host for 2022. ICC acting Chairman Imran Khwaja stated: “Over the past few months, as we considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events.”

When questioned on the postponement and changing of the host country, Barramundis coach Joe Dawes was excited: “This is a once in a lifetime experience for the team to play in front of big crowds, if we make it through to the second round, we will play India in front of 80,000 people!”

On the venue change, he went on to say: “Being T20 I don’t see it changing too much for us, it may change the all-rounders we take to move to a spin focus but we will see where our games will be played. We have a real focus on playing spin over the last 18 months so that will hold us in good stead.

“With the women’s event postponed, obviously it is disappointing for the Lewas who are working towards qualification but it may be a blessing, giving our coach Kristen Beams further opportunity to develop our young group.

“Our coaching staff have done a great job bringing the first crop of young players through and we can’t wait to see who else is coming through the ranks in our T20 smash over the next few weeks.”

CPNG CEO Greg Campbell agreed with Dawes’ sentiments, saying India will be a wonderful event and experience for the Barramundis.

“2021 is now a huge year with three home series in Port Moresby and one away series (Nepal) in the CWCL2 50 over competition and now the T20 World Cup in India. The team will do PNG proud, it is important everyone gets behind them, supports and encourages them through these challenges.”

The World Cup draw has remained the same with the Barramundis to face Oman, Sri Lanka and Ireland in the first round.

(The Barramundi team after qualification in Dubai in 2019)