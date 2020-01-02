Association calls for second SHP team

The association believes that having two separate provincial teams will create more employment opportunities as well as provide an avenue for raw talents who have the potential to lift the standard of rugby in the country.

The association is appealing to all the leaders in the province, including Governor William Powi, Imbonggu MP Pila Niningi, Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill and Kagua-Erave MP Wesley Raminai to help establish a second provincial rugby league team in the Eastern End of SHP.

The association further stated that many of the players in the Eastern End did not get a chance to play in the Muruks.

(Article by Albert Moses – third year UPNG Journalism student)