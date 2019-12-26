ARoB liquor ban extended

The Bougainville Executive Council made the decision this week, following public outcry from local communities across Bougainville for a total liquor ban during the aftermath of the referendum.

The acting Chief Secretary to the Autonomous Bougainville Government, Thomas Raivet, issued a circular to all Bougainville Public Servants notifying of this extension.

The Bougainville Police Service has been directed to maintain surveillance on all affected liquor shops including any ‘black market’ outlets across Bougainville.

A public call has also been made to get community support to enforce law and order to promote unity and social cohesion into 2020.