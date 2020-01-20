World Cup organisers hoping for SBW to kick-off 2021 edition

Australia will meet Fiji, Italy and Scotland in Group B, while New Zealand were drawn against Ireland, Jamaica and Lebanon in Group C and Tonga play Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea and Wales in Group D.

In the women’s tournament, New Zealand were drawn in the same pool as Australia in a massive boost for the likes of England and PNG.

However, most interest in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace centred on which team Prince Harry picked as England's opponents in the opening match on 23 October, 2021. The match will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Tournament organisers couldn't have hoped for a better outcome as Samoa have the potential to be a massive draw card if Williams chooses to play for them.

The dual-code superstar, who is set to make his return to rugby league this weekend for Toronto Wolfpack at Castleford, qualifies for Samoa through his father John and has previously spoken about representing his heritage.

If Williams can be convinced to play for Samoa, the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Payne Haas and Josh Papalii may follow suit.

With Anthony Milford, Martin Taupau, Joey Leilua, Jorge Taufua, Jarome Luai and Tino Faasuamaleaui in their squad, Samoa have the potential to rival Tonga as an international force but recent results have been disappointing.

However, Samoa would at least be expected to advance to the quarter-finals after being drawn in Group A alongside hosts England, World Cup founders France and newcomers Greece…

