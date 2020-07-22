Warriors show interest in SBW

The Toronto team has withdrawn from the August restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges from the Covid-19 outbreak, leaving marquee recruit Williams free to find a club in the NRL.

The reigning champion Sydney Roosters, who Williams helped to the title in 2013, are likely to be first in the queue having lost a couple of key players to injury since the league resumed at the end of May.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George, though, said his side would also be interested in bringing the 34-year-old former Kiwis forward to the Auckland-based club.

"The stars would have to be aligned, and I don't know if and when Sonny could even get to Australia. But we'd be mad not to ask the question."

Four Warriors players will return home at the end of July to reunite with their families, leaving the squad with a manpower shortage compounded by a slew of injuries.

Photo file Caption: Sonny Bill Williams playing for New Zealand in 2013