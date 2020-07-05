Wantaway winger helps Warriors down Broncos

The giant winger, who is one of the Warriors players that want to return to New Zealand to be with their familties, has scored two tries and run for almost 300 metres to help his side to a come-from-behind 26-16 win over the Brisbane Broncos in Gosford.

Brisbane, in search of their first win since the NRL restart, had led 10-nil after half an hour, with Maumalo dotting down on the stroke of halftime to keep the Warriors in touch.

Front-rower Agnatius Paasi, another of those who wants to be reunited with his family, scored early in the second-half to put the Auckland club in front before Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth reclaimed the lead for the Broncos with little over 20 minutes remaining.

Hooker Wayde Egan crossed in the 69th minute to put the Warriors 18-16 up before Maumalo scored his second four minutes later to all but seal the win.

Back-rower Isaiah Papali'i put the result out of doubt in the 78th minute when he completed the scoring.

It's the Warriors' third win since the competition restarted and lifts them to 12th on the ladder, just a win outside the top eight.

The Broncos remain second-to-bottom.