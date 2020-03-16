Tigers and Storm claim NRL wins

The hosts made a flying start when Mikaele Ravalawa was awarded a penalty try in the second minute – Corey Thompson shoving the Fijian to the floor as he was about to ground an in-goal kick at the end of a 70-metre run.

David Nofoaluma grabbed a clever kick from the inspired Benji Marshall, who booted eight points, to level matters but Zac Lomax went over and added his own extras to ensure the Dragons led 12-8 at the break.

Marshall added a try to his haul and resumed the role of provider for Leilua, seeing the Tigers hit the front before Nofoaluma made the win safe with his second of the match.

What a way to end it #NRLDragonsTigers pic.twitter.com/XSyEjJmtB7

— NRL (@NRL) March 15, 2020

In the earlier game on Sunday, Melbourne Storm won 18-4 at Manly Sea Eagles.

Manly led 4-2 at the end of a gruelling first half, courtesy of two Reuben Garrick penalties to one from Cameron Smith.

However, Smith was on hand to convert a quick brace from Suliasi Vunivalu and Tom Eisenhuth was the beneficiary of his own grubber in the 74th minute as Melbourne shut out their opponents after the break.

Forthcoming NRL games are now set to be played behind closed doors in line with the Australian government’s precautions against COVID-19.

Photo Getty Images Capion: Luciano Leilua in action against the Dragons