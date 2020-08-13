Roger Tuivasa-Sheck weighs up future with Warriors, potential code swap - report

The Daily Telegraph reports Tuivasa-Sheck is weighing up his future at the Warriors with concerns around what next season could be like for the Auckland-based franchise on his mind.

The major concern is if the team would have to be based in Australia again like they have this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has meant Tuivasa-Sheck has had to spend an extended amount of time away from his young family.

Currently, Tuivasa-Sheck has two years left on his $1 million-a-season deal, but the Daily Telegraph reports multiple NRL clubs have inquired about his availability going forward.

It's also reported that the Blues - who infamously snatched Benji Marshall from the NRL in 2014 for a short-lived code swap - are interested in the fullback.

Warriors CEO Cameron George has denied the rumours though, telling the Telegraph he isn't aware of any player wanting out at the club.