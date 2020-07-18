Youths arrested for alleged rape of minor

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said on June 30th, the suspects from Ponam Island in PNKA, allegedly forced the 11-year-old victim to the beach and took turns to sexually penetrate her.

The incident was reported to police by the victim’s father, where a team of CID officers travelled to Ponam Island and arrested them.

They are in police custody pending further CID investigation.

In another incident, a man was arrested and charged for the persistent sexual abuse of his nephew.

PPC Yapu said the 12-year-old victim, who was in Grade three, was living with his uncle when the incident occurred.

Police alleged that this occurred between December 12th, 2019 and February 29th, 2020, where the perpetrator went to the extent of luring the victim with goods and money.

The 37-year-old suspect from Pario village, Baluan Island in Balopa LLG, Lorengu, was arrested and charged for persistent sexual abuse of the child.

He appeared in Lorengau Committal Court on July 10th for mention and was remanded in custody.

PPC Yapu said sexual offences in the province have slightly increased, and he has again warned parents to take control and look after their children.

“Our focus now is on community policing awareness for sexual offences, drugs, homebrew consumption and other offences in the ward level.”