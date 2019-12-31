Yonki Water Police unit recognised

Commander Northern Assistant Commissioner, Peter Guinness, gave the assurance when he received a 40 horse power dinghy presented by the Member for Obura-Wonenara, Mehrra Kipefa, and the District Development Authority (DDA) in Yonki in Eastern Highlands Province.

The 40hp dinghy was purchased for the purpose of providing police services to the villagers living around the Yonki dam and others further into the hinterlands.

Assistant Commissioner Guinness was impressed with the water policing concept introduced in the Arona Valley, and said apart from providing police visibility in the communities, it prevents crimes from being committed and also effectively improves police response time.

During the launching of the boat at Yonki, Guinness said it now completes the equation that Northern Command has water policing unit in the coast and up in the highlands as well.

“This is not an isolated occasion but will signify the importance of water policing within the Northern Command. This is a good approach to fight crime in our communities,” he stated.

“I am glad we have one of the best assistance in this district from the local MP and his DDA. As Commander Northern, I thank and commend them for their support.

“The boat will now monitor the dam to ensure security is guaranteed to womenfolk of Kamanda and Biyoka give access to markets at Gasup, Kassam and Yonki,” he added.

He said the launch also complements the Northern Command’s five-year Strategic Management Plan 2019 – 2023, to partner with stakeholders to fight crime.

The Northern Command covers the Eastern Highlands, Madang and Morobe provinces.

Guinness further thanked PNG Power at Yonki for its generous and continued support to police since the establishment of the dam. He said he is confident this relationship will continue in the ensuing years.

(Commander Northern, Assistant Commissioner Peter Guinness, second left, Obura-Wonenara Member of Parliament, Mehrra Kipefa, third left, and members of the Yonki Water Police Unit)