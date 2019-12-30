Workers’ union welcomes Supreme Court decision

The mass termination is alleged to be against the terms and conditions of the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement 2010, signed between the PNGCWU, Telikom management and the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations.

In a statement issued by the PNGCWU, the union body welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of December 19th, 2019, by a three-man bench of Justice George Manuhu, Collin Makail and Hitelei Polume-Kiele.

The Supreme Court ruling follows the dismissal of a National Court proceeding in 2016 filed by former employees of Telikom PNG who had been retrenched.

The PNGCWU alleges that Telikom had indiscriminately mass terminated 300 employees without complying with terms and conditions of the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA) 2010, resulting in employees being underpaid their retrenchment entitlements.

Terminated employees filed proceedings in the National Court to nullify the exercise under the Spill and Fill Policy, however, following the substantive hearing, the proceeding was dismissed on grounds of abuse of process in that the requirements for commencement of representative proceedings had not been complied with.

In its seven-page ruling, the three-man bench quashed the trial judge’s decision to dismiss the proceeding and that the matter be reheard before another judge on the substantive merits of the claim.

In their view, the National Court trial judge erred when he ruled that the issue was not determined conclusively when he had ruled on 29th May 2016, that the issue had been dealt with and was dismissed on its merit.

The Union maintains that the mass termination is against the EBA of 2010 and illegal.

Meanwhile, the Union has called on Minister for Public Enterprise and State Investment, Sasindran Muthuvel, to immediately terminate the remaining Kumul Telikom Holdings board members for the alleged unlawful and uneconomical decision made in 2015.

They also called for the immediate termination of Mahesh Patel as a board director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings Board. Patel was board chairman of Telikom during the mass termination.

A formal press conference will be held on Monday 30th December regarding the decision.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)