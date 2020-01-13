Work together, not criticise PM: Minister

He said this in response to negative comments made by the Opposition Leader on the slow response of the James Marape government to the Australian bush fires appeal.

Wong said in a time when the country is not at war, Prime Minister James Marape is promoting the Defence Force through peace and humanitarian efforts which are beneficial at this time for the Australian bush fire situation.

He said this government, under Prime Minister Marape, is about building bridges and better utilising the Defence Force where it actually matters.

Furthermore, he said it has always not been about war with the Defence Force. Instead it has supported a career path for many Papua New Guineans in various professions that were very much accustomed to nation building agendas.

Wong said PNGDF can be a career path for the younger generation similar to that of other countries in the world today.

He said the Opposition Leader should not resort to mocking the Prime Minister in such times when we stand ready to assist a neighbour.

Wong concluded by saying that the Health Ministry is ready to send a team of nurses from PNG anytime soon to assist in humanitarian efforts in Australia.

(Minister for Health, Jelta Wong, file picture)