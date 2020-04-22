Wong clarifies social media allegations

He made these remarks after allegations were posted on social media claiming that COVID-19 funds were misused.

A leaked document posted on social media showing invoices and letter to the acting Secretary of Health, alleging that Wong had made numerous recommendations to the Acting Health Secretary Dr Paison Dukulala to make several payments to various questionable companies to act on behalf of the State to procure equipment’s for the COVID-19 response.

Minister Wong confirmed with this newsroom that the letter posted on social media was from his office but not the footnote.

“I only recommended the letter to the acting Secretary for Health as stated in my letter. I did not make the calls.”

Mr Wong also clarified that all procurement processes were followed before the contract was awarded to the companies.

He added that some companies had delivered the much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical kits to all the provinces, which are now helping the front liners in the provinces.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Provinces needed medical kits and PPEs; therefore, we engage companies to deliver these much-needed medical kits to the provinces,” Wong said.

Meantime, Acting Secretary for Health, Dr Paison Dakulala said it is such a disappointment that when our country was in need for PPE gear, these companies delivered them without payment and some people are using this as political point scoring.

“We still do not have PPE gear in the country we are competing with the rest of the world” he said.

