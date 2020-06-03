WNB leaders visit district

Governor Francis Maneke and Sate owned Enterprise Minister, Sasindran Muthuvel presented the boat to the people.

Located outside of Ulamona village is Lolobao island with a population of more than a thousand people.

The islanders always encounter evacuation challenges every time Mt Ulawun spews or erupts.

The presentation of a new boat by the Talasea District Development Authority will be more than helpful in their time of need.

Governor Francis Maneke, said their location will not stop the provincial government from going out of its way to assist its people.

“We will continue to provide services to your area as long as we work together as a team.

“Sometimes, we must use our initiative to also help in assisting ourselves and the community rather than waiting for the Government to do everything for us,” Mr Maneke told the people.

He also urged the Lolobao people to learn to be self-reliant.

Meantime, Regional MP and Minister for State owned Enterprises, Sasindran Muthuvel offered support and commitment to support the needs of the islanders.

“Under the leadership of myself and Governor Maneke, we will make sure all the villages on the island receive the same benefits,” says Muthuvel.

The boat was purchased by the Talasea DDA and comes with a disaster kit.

Governor Maneke and Minister Muthuvel also visited Noau village and Ulamona.

In Ulamona, the leaders presented an ambulance and a truck to assist the people during the disaster.

Governor Maneke also officially opened a double classroom for the Ulamona Primary school.