Win-win for Lae

Low risk prisoners were enjoying the open air on Tuesday (July 28) whilst maintaining the Raun Wara area.

This partnership programme between the Lae City Authority (LCA) and the Buimo CIS was commended by Sergeant Marcus Wambuan.

Wambuan, as the overseer of the program, was accompanied by four of his colleagues as they took the 21 low risk prisoners out to continue the project of cleaning up and beautifying the city.

He told this newsroom that the role of cleaning up and maintaining the city was initially the responsibility of the Lae City Council. However, under the leadership of local MP John Rosso, whose vision is to create a better Lae, the rehabilitation program was initiated.

It is a win-win for the Lae authority as well as its residents; 30 percent of the payment will be given to participating prisoners in an effort to help them get back on their feet once they are released back into society.

Wambuan said the program is conducted on a rotational basis where the first lot of prisoners are engaged for two months, then the next lot take over. In this way, everyone gets a chance to earn a bit for himself or herself.

He further pointed out the tangible results of this partnership, where an honest day’s work is carried out for residents to enjoy the manicured landscape.

The prisoners can be seen around the city on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for fellowship while they take the weekend off.

The programme was launched earlier this year with LCA CEO Neil Ellery, Chairman James Khay and Lae MP John Rosso handing over equipment, tools and a dump truck to Buimo CIS. However, the program came to halt due to COVID-19. It then resumed in June and by August, a new set of prisoners will come on board.