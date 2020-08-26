Western Province reports 18 new cases

This brings the country’s total confirmed positive cases to 419.

The death toll for the country remains at four, all from the National Capital District.

The 18 new cases reported are all from the Western Province bringing its total confirmed cases to 143, the majority being 140, are from the Ok Tedi Mine.

The mine shut down its operations two weeks ago when seven of its employees tested positive to COVID-19, and the mine township of Tabubil went into a 14-day lockdown.

The mine is working hard in containing the spread of the virus and working towards reopening its operations by September 14.

Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning, said he is pleased with the stringent measures the mine has put in place to stop the spread of the virus within Western Province and beyond.

“Organisations and individuals need to be strict by complying to the measures in place including the Niupela Pasin, to stop further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“We are all affected one way or another as the virus continue to spread, so let us all cooperate and do what is required as organizations, communities and individuals," Mr Manning said.

The National Capital District is still leading with a total of 257 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. The majority of the cases have been discharged. Currently, 8 of the cases are admitted at the Rita Flynn Isolation facility; 6 are mild and 2 are moderate.

At the Port Moresby General Hospital, there are 6 inpatients; 4 are mild and 2 are moderate cases.

The nine (9) other provinces with confirmed cases are Central (6), Morobe (5), East New Britain (2), Eastern Highlands (1), West Sepik (1), Southern Highlands (1), Autonomous Region of Bougainville (1), New Ireland (1) and Milne Bay (1).

Meanwhile, our neighbour country Indonesia has reported 1,877 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 155,412.

Its two provinces, and Western Province’s closest neighbours – Papua and West Papua, have together reported a total of 93 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases for the two provinces to 4,309.

The death toll in the two provinces is 52, including the 9 new deaths that Papua had reported in the last 24 hours.

Globally, there are 23,808,536 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 816,987 deaths. Of this figure, 213,240 were reported in the last 24 hours.