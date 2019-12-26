West Papuans call for help

The group includes men, women and children.

The West Papuans, from Boven Digoel village, are currently in North Fly District.

Pictures of the West Papuans who crossed over were shared with this newsroom by a reliable source on ground.

Michael Pius said the people began crossing the border in November.

Michael, who is from a mixed parentage of Western Province and West Papua said their safety in West Papua was not guaranteed because state security cannot protect them.

He said they felt their lives were in danger and so fled across the border.

Michael is now calling on the international community to help them.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defense Saki Soloma said he is not aware of what has occurred, but will advice the PNGDF Commander and Secretary for Defense to look into it.

(By Jim John - UPNG Journalism Student)