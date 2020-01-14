Weeklong prayer program declared

The declaration is to pray for the people of PNG as well as the international community.

With the ongoing issues in PNG and around the globe, the BOC urged everyone to join them in a seven-day program to pray for the Australian bushfires, the conflict between the Middle East and the US and to bless PNG in 2020 and the years ahead.

Pastor of Christian Apostle Fellowship and Member of the BOC, Pastor Matthew Tapus, said the importance of this prayer is to heal nations that are facing serious issues.

BOC Deputy Chairman, Pastor Michael Wilson, called on PNG citizens to join them and pray.

The 7 days of fasting and prayer will begin this Wednesday, January 15th and end on the 22nd. It will also be broadcasted via Radio Light throughout the country.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture: Members of the Body of Christ praying)