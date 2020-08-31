Wampar needs a police station: Commander

The Morobe Rural Commander, Chief Inspector John Daviaga, made this statement in support of the Nadzab women’s call for a safer community.

Daviaga outlined that a police station is needed within the Wampar LLG, especially with the proposed Nadzab township on the horizon.

“Mipla laikim i mas i gat wanpla pemenent polis steisen insait lo Nadzab eria,” he stated. “Polis steisen mas gat polis sel yet blo em, em mas gat polis kar, em i mas gat ol polisman lo hia. Yupla ba lukim olsem mi gat ol wanwan polisman blo mi stap, bat ol i stap wanwan lo olgeta hap.

“Na lukluk blo mi lo mekim wok em hat. Mi luksave lo planti hevi insait lo Nadzab. Nadzab taim em divelop, em kam wantem nogut blo em tu.”

The Morobe Rural Commander was speaking during a protest on Friday, August 28th, following the alleged rape and killing of local woman Lavin Epof.

In their petition, the women requested for the relocation of the Nadzab police station to the Nadzab market.

Meantime, in terms of investigating the death of the late Epof, the Morobe Rural Commander said CID is on the case and a suspect has been apprehended. However, it all depends on statements from witnesses. Therefore he is urging locals to step forward and assist police with information.