Vessel tracking system launched

It will provide real time information on inbound and outbound vessels.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, William Samb, said officials from Transport and the National Maritime Services Authority will carry out the operation at the National Operations Centre, to support the State of Emergency efforts.

The Long Range Identification System and the Automatic Identification System were introduced to the Prime Minister and the SOE Controller on Wednesday.

Samb said the systems have been in use for 12 months.

“The Long Range Identification tracking system keeps track of all PNG registered vessels. The AIS, Automated Identification System, tracks logging vessels; all international and local vessels,” stated Samb.

The National Maritime Services Authority officials will be stationed at the National Operations Centre, as support to the SOE efforts.

With concerns being raised of vessels calling into unauthorised ports, the systems help by locating any vessel that comes into the country, or goes out.

“We can zoom into the vessel and track back on which ports they visited before coming into PNG.”

As per SOE restrictions, only four ports are allowed to operate or receive ships coming from overseas: the Lae port, Kokopo, Madang and Port Moresby.

“The systems helped us pick a couple of vessels of interest. From our assessment, they did not meet the required 14-day quarantine measures, so we’re asking the Controller to check them out. Some have left. The advice is that ports that they’ve called into, now become ports of interest and COVID-19 protocols must apply.”

Prime Minister James Marape was impressed with the implementation of these systems, saying this complements the beef up of maritime border security.

“I’m now sounding a warning that those who break protocol and legal orders, will be severely penalised, especially ship owners. We are not playing marbles. We’d like to minimise our exposure to coronavirus.”

(An NMSA officer shows Prime Minister Marape how the AIS works)