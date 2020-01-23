Vanimo to pay half of students’ fees: MP

Vanimo MP and Opposition Leader Belden Namah made this announcement in front of a capacity crowd at the Independence Oval in the heart of Vanimo town on Wednesday.

Namah clarified that the National Government will be paying the other portion of school fees as stipulated in the 2020 budget.

“My challenge to you parents now is to work hard and provide good school uniforms and other necessary needs to make learning conducive for the children,” he urged in the presence of teachers and headmasters from all the schools in the district, as well as parents.

“We will wait and see if the Government will pay for the other 50 percent.”

Namah also challenged parents to focus on their children’s education by helping in encouraging them to make education a priority.

Namah clarified that the district will also be looking for ways to help tertiary students if the Government’s Higher Education Loan Program does not work.

“We will look for a way to assist our tertiary students but will wait for the Government to do their part first.

“We are ready and we will make education for our children a priority,” says Namah.

He also announced that the school fee commitment will be implemented all throughout this term of Parliament.

(Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah being in Vanimo town on Wednesday)