Urgent works along North Coast Road

Member for Gazelle and Minister for Health and HIV, Jelta Wong, when sympathizing with the people of Livuan-Reimber LLG who have been greatly affected, said fortunately no lives and properties were lost.

“The damages to the roads are astronomical, needing urgent attention and I had instructed the national and provincial works who are working together with the East New Britain disaster office to immediately carry out maintenance on the road and create access for commuters,” he said.

Minister Wong said the team will be investigating the flow of the water ways to come up with solutions to fix the road.

“Lack of proper drains and water catchments resulted in overflow of water on the roads as a result of flash floods,” Minister Wong said.

Assessments on the road were conducted on February 20 with a report being furnished.

Gazelle district administrator, Allan Balbal, confirmed they have negotiated with national works and provincial works to create access immediately. The district will be providing fuel for machines.

The Livuan-Reimber LLG manager has been tasked to organise ward members to work together with officers when working to provide access.

Continuous rains in parts of the country are continuing to damage basic roads and services.