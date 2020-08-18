UPNG external students protest cancellation

UPNG has revised its academic calendar due to the continuous enforced lockdown and after assessing the situation, the UPNG management decided that there will be one academic semester, especially for students enrolled at the UPNG Open Campus.

The Vice Chancellor, Frank Griffin, has given a circular during the semester break stating that second semester for the external students will be cancelled due to the limited timeframe in covering all the courses.

Griffin said: “Provided the COVID-19 situation returns to nominal, all semester two courses will be offered in semester one of the 2021 academic year.”

However, in disagreement, the external students protested yesterday (Aug 17), saying COVID-19 is here to stay.

A final year external student, Pauline Nii, argued that time constraint should not form the basis of their decision as external students have always had to rush against time.

“The internal students used to register earlier and the external students used to register after and because of factors like that, this COVID-19 situation has gradually affected our study.”

She further added that Prime Minister James Marape has mentioned that regardless of the situation the country is facing, every schools from primary up to secondary and tertiary institutions must continue their studies and complete the 2020 academic year.

“Therefore, we will not accept this cancellation of semester two and bring these 2020 academic programs to 2021 but we want to continue and complete our second semester.”

Last Friday, the student leaders drafted letters and delivered them to the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Executive Officers and copied the Higher Education Secretary, Fr Jan Czuba, for clearance.

UPNG Chancellor Robert Igara told the students that he knows nothing about the internal memo that has been released.

Igara added that the UPNG Council will be having a meeting on the 27th of August hence he will use the opportunity to raise the issue before the Council for clarification.

“I am overseeing the entire University and Prime Minister will definitely ask me because he clearly mentioned that every academic course of 2020 must be continued.”

Vice Chancellor Frank Griffin responded and referred the students back to the Executive Officers of the respective schools to sort out the issue while Fr Jan told the students that the right person to see was Chancellor Igara.

Meantime, the students will wait for the outcome of the UPNG Council meeting on 27th August.

(The external students during a gathering at the UPNG Waigani campus; Article and picture by Albert Moses – final year UPNG Journalism student)