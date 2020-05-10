Two PNGDF personnel detained over killing

The suspects will be handed over to the Boroko Criminal Investigation Division.

In a joint press conference this afternoon, Police Commissioner David Manning said they are working with the PNGDF to ensure justice is served.

“Let me stress this point, this was an isolated incident. An unfortunate and unnecessary one as it is,” said Manning.

“What happened yesterday was only through the Grace of God and through the effective leadership in both organisations that allowed us to mitigate the potential for this to escalate any further than what we saw yesterday.

And what’s happened now and what we’ve witnessed is relative peace in the city, albeit tense but it is quiet. We have allowed the process to take its course in terms of the investigation of the incident yesterday. And this will continue over the next couple of days.

“It is not lost on us that today, being Mother’s Day where families celebrate this special day, there is one family, amongst others but more so closer to us, that will be observing today without the presence of their father. And for that, we can only offer up our prayers and our thoughts to the Tovere family in this very difficult time.”

PNGDF Commander, Major-General Gilbert Toropo, said: “We’re working together to deal with those individuals who have caused the death of a very fine senior officer of the Royal PNG Constabulary.”

Toropo said while two of their members are behind military police cells, another suspect has surrendered to a senior member of the PNGDF.

It was reported that the 45-year-old senior inspector, from Gulf Province, was killed after a confrontation with off duty soldiers who were under the influence of alcohol.

NCD/Central Commander and Assistant Police Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said the late Tovere was hit with a large branch across the abdomen by an off-duty military officer.

“After sustaining the blow, SIP Tovere collapsed some time later and was rushed to Port Moresby General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and blood transfusions before he was taken to ICU. At that point, doctors found that his condition had worsened. He later passed away.”