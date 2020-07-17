 

Tsunami potential very low: POM observatory

BY: Salome Vincent
15:54, July 17, 2020
339 reads

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake that occurred at about 12.50pm today, is said to have occurred 10 kilometres off the coastline of Waria Patrol Post, in Morobe Province.

According to the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory’s preliminary situation report, the earthquake occurred offshore but the potential of a tsunami is very low.

The Geophysical Observatory said the earthquake was a result of the interaction between Solomon Sea Plate and Australia Plate.

“It is of tectonic origin,” it reported.

“It was felt strongly in Port Moresby, Lae, Popondetta and surrounding areas, and as far as Kimbe.

“At this stage, no reports of damage have been received.”

Tags: 
Earthquake 2020
Author: 
Salome Vincent
Notifications: 
Breaking News
  • 339 reads