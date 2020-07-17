Tsunami potential very low: POM observatory

According to the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory’s preliminary situation report, the earthquake occurred offshore but the potential of a tsunami is very low.

The Geophysical Observatory said the earthquake was a result of the interaction between Solomon Sea Plate and Australia Plate.

“It is of tectonic origin,” it reported.

“It was felt strongly in Port Moresby, Lae, Popondetta and surrounding areas, and as far as Kimbe.

“At this stage, no reports of damage have been received.”