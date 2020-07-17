 

Tsunami alert follows earthquake

BY: Salome Vincent
14:41, July 17, 2020
Papua New Guineans in much of the eastern part of the country’s mainland felt an earthquake at about 1pm today.

According to the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake recorded 7.3 on the richter scale.

Its epicentre was said to have struck off the coast of Morobe Province, towards the border with Northern Province.

A warning for hazardous tsunami waves was issued for coastal regions within 300 kilometres of Wau, in Morobe.

The Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory says it will have a full report out as soon as possible.

(The epicentre of the quake pinpointed by the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory)

