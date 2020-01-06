Tertiary loan program to commence in second semester

This is to commence in the second semester of 2020.

The objective of the Higher Education Loan Program is to assist as many students as possible to gain entry to universities and colleges offering high quality education, and helping students to succeed.

This concept will provide support for multiple years of study as long as students continue to meet the required academic/non-academic criteria.

As of May 2020, the Tertiary Education Study Assistance Scheme or TESAS will be ceased and the HELP financing will commence.

The requirements of the new HELP concept will require students to obtain their NID cards and the Tax Identification Number to gain HELP applications while existing TESAS awardees will have the opportunity to elect transfer under new student contract conditions that are currently being developed.

HELP will also be available for PhD, Doctoral, Masters and other Postgraduate programs, meeting the Government’s goal in providing a full range of quality education at the post-secondary level and beyond.

The Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST), together with other government agencies and the higher education institutions, will finalise legislation to establish and operate the PNG-HELP FUND financing renewable studentships into the long term.

As per the notice, the HELP applications will open from the 27th of April 2020 via the DHERST website.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)