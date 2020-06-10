Tembari Children's Care receives assistance

The donation will provide some relief to the students and teachers of Tembari, most of whom are orphans and come from vulnerable homes.

NWTL representative Shulei ToGuata when making the donation said they believe in the empowerment of our people including children, through education.

“Over the last two years, we have been able to aid and improve the Tembari facilities through the renovation of a double storey classroom with the assistance of our Namba Wan Real Estate Company and South Pacific Paint Company.

“We were able to repaint the whole school as directed by our subsidiary, South Pacific Paint and our assistance has over time included a regular supply of water for their two water tanks both 9,000 litres in volume.

“We have supplied the water tanks to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene is practiced by the children as well as vegetable allowance that has enabled the teachers to provide basic education and daily meals to the children.

“Collectively, the NWTL Group of Companies has contributed K90, 000 including the fifteen desks and thirty chairs which have been branded by our Trophy Haus Company.

“Our commitment to Tembari has been made possible with the support of our valued partners in Ela Construction and Alpha Response over the past two years and recognizes the need within our community for safe, secure and healthy learning environments for our children”

She said the value of their support and commitment is incomparable to the fulfillment they gain from the pure joy and appreciation the children, teachers and guardians express.

“They are an inspiration and reason to continue to facilitate and be a catalyst for change within our community,” Mrs. Shulei ToGuata,

NWTL CSR Committee Member and Fone Haus Marketing Manager stated on behalf of Yolande Gui, NWTL CSR Committee Chairlady upon handing over the desks and chairs to Tembari Founder and Principle, Hayward Sagembo.

Mrs ToGuata with the NWTL CSR Committee in presenting a cheque to Mr. Sagembo and addressing students said

“On behalf of our CSR Chairlady, Yolande Gui, the Management and staff of the NTWL Group of Companies and in addition to the donation of the desks and chairs, we are happy to present, a cheque of K3, 200 to Tembari for the vegetable allowance to assist with the daily meals for the children.

“We believe these donations will continue to help improve your learning experience for the rest of the year and into the future,” Mrs ToGuata said.

Mr Sagembo expressed his appreciation and acknowledged the tangible changes he has witnessed over the past two years and thanked the NWTL Group of Companies for the valuable contribution to the community.

“The K90, 000 provided by the NWTL Group of Companies has enabled us to renovate our double storey classroom, provided lighting and meals to the children. We thank the NWTL Group of Companies for the continuous support and we will ensure that these quality desks and chairs are looked after.”