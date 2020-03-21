Teaching without pay for 11 years

She was at a loss for words when the ALESCO payroll system was launched in Northern Province, signaling a better future for her and her family.

It was a day of celebration for the 1,188 teachers in Northern Province when the ALESCO payroll system was launched, followed by the delegation of 25 powers from the State to the Oro Provincial Education Division on the 19th of March.

Kinau, who currently teaches 64 students at the Martyrs Elementary School, was ecstatic with the big changes that are happening in her province.

“It has been so long since my two colleagues and I were on the payroll,” she told this newsroom. “We were very impressed that this thing was handed over to the province. We are one of those who will be added onto the payroll system so we are proud.

“We have been waiting for this for too long and it’s here and we’re looking forward to getting paid.

“This is our 11th year; for too long we haven’t been paid. We were just teaching.”

Kinau, who is from Koipa village in Northern Province, said they managed to survive through the earnings of their partners but most importantly, their passion was the reason why they never gave up.

“We love our work and are happy to be with the children in the classroom,” she stated.

The students of Martyrs Elementary School, assisted by the community, proudly accompanied the signed memorandum of understanding as it was taken around the arena.

The signing between the Teaching Service Commission and the Oro Provincial Government saw the power being given to the province to take care of its teachers’ general welfare.

Teachers in Northern no longer need to waste resources to go to Waigani as the powers delegated to Oro include payroll, vacation, compassionate and sick leave, health of member and leave without pay for up to two years. All these come under the Teaching Service Act Part VIII.