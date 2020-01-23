Stunting evident on Manam: Teacher

Nutritious food has been lacking on Manam Island since July 2019 due to the continuous dust and pumice falls and long dry season.

People have been feeding on breadfruit and coconut with no supplementary food crops.

Rachel Williams, a secondary school teacher who was home for holidays with her children, took pictures of her own children standing next to other village children.

She said her children, though of the same age or younger, stood at least 10 to 15 centimetres taller than the village children.

According to the PNG National Nutrition Policy 2016-2025, by the former government, stunting is the biggest nutrition challenge facing PNG and threatens its future development.

(Pictures: Rachel Sila Williams)