Student loan misconception clarified

Prime Minister James Marape clarified this misconception in a public statement on Monday.

He said H-E-L-P is a facility made available by the government for students who need help to pay tuition fees this year and onwards.

The HECAS and AES students will continue to receive this government incentive, while HELP is intended for the many students who remain outside of this formal government assistance.

Also, there is no limit to the repayment time, nor interest for the HELP assistance.

The Prime Minister stressed that HELP comes with citizen responsibility towards repaying.