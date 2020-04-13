Stranded citizens return from Malaysia

They came in an air ambulance that landed at 19.45pm at the Jackson’s International Airport.

A female patient in her 40’s and her caretaker have been in Kuala Lumpur for medical treatment, non-COVID-19 related, for almost two months before the State of Emergency (SoE) and the nationwide lockdown came into effect.

The patient and her caretaker came back into the country under private arrangements, with approval from the SoE Controller.

Deputy Secretary Operations and current Officer in Charge of the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, John Yamin, thanked the family for their patience, understanding, cooperation and respect towards the State of Emergency orders.

He further extended appreciation to the other key government and line agencies through the Office of the SoE Controller in ensuring preparatory work were done and proper protocols were in place prior to allowing them into the country last night.

The National Airport Corporation team and Paradise International Hospital paramedics were at Jackson’s to receive the patient from the air ambulance. They were taken straight to hospital for medical care and quarantine.

The air ambulance refueled and left for Malaysia soon afterwards.

(The woman’s family were at the airport with the team from DFAIT and representative from Department of Transport to welcome her and her caretaker home yesterday at 8.30pm)