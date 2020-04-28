Stop expecting free handouts: PM

The Prime Minister issued this challenge, urging citizens to stop expecting things to be given to them for free.

During the handover of food supplies from the Central Governor to the Prime Minister’s Sapotim Wantok Foundation to feed the less fortunate in the city, James Marape urged citizens to cultivate their land and to go into small business.

He gave an example of how someone can earn money and be able to survive through the sale of garden food.

“Yu stap long gaden blong yu yet, yu planim banana, karim tenpla i kam long maket, you kisim K300. Seim wik sapos yu karim narapla tenpla i kam – yu kam long Mandei na Tesdei ken yu kam – narapla K300. Em K600 long wanpla wik. (When you plant banana in your own garden, and bring ten to sell, that’s K300 earned. If you return the same week with another ten bunch, that’s another K300. You have earned K600 in a week.)

“Sapos narapla wik yu kam tupla taim lo maket ken, narapla tenpla na narapla tenpla, em K1,200. No tax deduction, nau yu winim pei blong degree holder em sa kisim long fotnait.” (If the next week you come to the market twice, that’s K1,200. No tax deduction. You are earning more than a degree holder.)

The Prime Minister urged Papua New Guineans to work hard and to change their free handout mentality.

There is no such thing as free, said the Prime Minister.

“Papa God yu prei bai nonap gim yu samting fri. Em gim pinis han long yu, em gim pinis graun long yu, em gim pinis save long yu, mekim wok!”

(When you pray to God, he will not give you things for free. He gave you hands, land and knowledge. Do the work!)

Marape says, the work of the government now is to make sure market is available for the people.

“Papua New Guineans yu pushim pen na pepa na komplein long wok stap, wok ya em graun blong yu. Wok blong gavman nau em blong bringim maket i kam long yu.”

(Papua New Guineans are complaining about work. Your land is your job. What the government will do is to provide market for our people.)