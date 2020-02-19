'Shave 4 Kidneys' launched

On Tuesday (Feb18) , a media conference was organised by the foundation, to create awareness on Kidney disease, and the efforts that the foundation will be putting in, to helping those affected by kidney disease.

The Roger Hau’ofa Kidney Foundation held a media conference on Tuesday to make the public aware that it will be hosting its inaugural SHAVE 4 KIDNEYS awareness and fundraising event later this month.

Patron of the foundation and wife of the Prime Minister, Rachel Marape will be launching the foundation’s website during the event.

“Kidney disease is on the rise because of lifestyle diseases. I believe it would be helpful to start now with carrying out awareness in schools. As they reach the age of 40 or 50, they will know the consequences. So because of that, I will help (the foundation),” said Mrs Marape.

Acting Secretary for Health Dr Paison Dakulala said having kidney disease can be a struggle, both for the patient and their families.

Today, it doesn’t help that lifestyle diseases are on the rise.

“In our country, it’s one of the biggest challenges is lifestyle diseases or non-communicable diseases. In PNG, the pattern is shifting from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases, which are killing many of our people. So it’s important to support our people (with the disease) to live and survive, and have a life that’s normal as possible,” said Dakulala.

The foundation aims to raise 200 thousand Kina in the SHAVE 4 KIDNEYS fundraising.

So far has raised 86 thousand Kina to date, in other fundraising activities.