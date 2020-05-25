Self-discipline needed

This conviction comes from within for Superintendent Marenge but has been reinforced by her post graduate qualifications on Conflict Management and Resolution, which she attained through Australia Awards.

She describes self-discipline as a value that promotes cohesion and teamwork. In her team mentoring initiatives, she ensures her 10 subordinates understand the importance of self-discipline and responsible conflict resolution.

Superintendent Marenge, one of the few female commissioned officers in the Correctional Services, says there are more collaborative ways of managing conflict.

“The principles and learning outcomes of the course have empowered me to promote better and more constructive ways of resolving conflict by being ethically considerate in my approaches to situations I am confronted with, be it in the enclosed prison environment, the related law and justice system or the general community.”

During this uncertain time as PNG and the rest of the world are challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Marenge appeals for continued self-discipline by law and justice officers when conducting their duties during the State of Emergency.

“The current COVID-19 situation can be difficult and trying for all of us in the community, but we are the disciplined forces; we are expected to do all we can to uphold the laws we are implementing,” Superintendent Marenge said.

(Superintendent Marenge: “…we cannot be lawbreakers ourselves.”)