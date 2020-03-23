SDA closes office

President, Pastor Kepsie Elodo, today (March 23) said following the Government’s announcement of a state-of-emergency, the church head office in Lae and its local mission and conference offices across the country will close tomorrow, March 24th, and reopen on April 14th.

Pr Elodo said all church-operated schools, including the Sonoma Adventist College, will also be shut. All church-run health facilities will, however, remain open.

He also added that there is a ban on staff travel up to April 30. Adventist Aviation Services has also stopped its operations for an indefinite period.

“We will support the Government on the position it has taken in light of the coronavirus,” he stated.

“I also advise that there will be no church gatherings over the next two weeks. However, I encourage all Seventh-Day Adventists to continue to pray and study the Bible as families and in small groups.

“As we study and pray, we must look forward to the coming of Jesus Christ.

“Please pray continually about the coronavirus and the effects it is having on humanity,” Pr Elodo said.

He also encouraged everyone to tune into the church’s radio station, Hope FM, to listen to messages of hope. The radio station will air sermons, health tips and awareness on coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the church’s major evangelistic campaign “PNG For Christ”, which was planned for May 16 and its 16th constituency meeting scheduled for September 20-23, have been deferred until further notice.