Schools’ COVID-19 protocols checked

This is a partnership between the Education Department and NCD schools under UNICEF’S WaSH.

Hagara Primary School and St. John’s Catholic Primary School were among 39 schools in NCD that received hand basin stations, taps, tanks and other facilities for students to use and maintain hygiene practices during the SoE.

This is important as it will be part of the new normal when the SoE is lifted.

Under the school learning improvement plan’s COVID-19 WaSH program, schools are encouraged to establish school hygiene clubs as a way forward.

The WaSH unit of the education department will continue to work with them to give the support that they need to run these clubs.

Hagara Elementary School head teacher, Igo Bolori, thanked Unicef and partners like Motu Koitabu Assembly for their support to the school.

Similar programs like this are being conducted in Western, Eastern Highlands, East New Britain and East and West Sepik provinces.