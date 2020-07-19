Saraga road cleared, leaders apprehended

This was the update received following this morning’s protest by residents of the Okapa block over the alleged beating and death of a teenager by members of the police attached to the Six-Mile command.

On the other hand, four community leaders of the Okapa Block at Saraga Settlement are currently in police custody at the Six-Mile police station holding cell, as a result.

They were taken there following a commotion between police and protesters, despite agreeing to have the late Aina Jerry taken to the morgue, and the issue sorted amicably and through legal process.

Police had informed community leaders that to stage a protest, they needed to seek permission from the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent’s office.

They had suggested the leaders report the matter at the Boroko Police Station on Monday, July 20th.

Meantime, the NCD/Central Command posted on its Facebook page that police had cleared the road of protesters.

It also alleged that the dead teenager was a suspect of armed robbery.

(The scene this morning)