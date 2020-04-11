RPNGC investigates claims against officers during SOE

When giving an update of the NCD/Central state of emergency (SOE) operations, Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr said allegations have been raised against certain members of the Constabulary for extortion and unethical conduct during the SOE period.

“I am now engaging our Internal Investigations Unit and the Policing the Police Team to monitor this. My appeal is that if there is a complaint, come forward and report this to Internal Investigation Unit at Boroko Police Station or get in touch with us through our Facebook page so that the administrators can arrange a meeting,” he stated.

“Complaints can be posted on social media but for us to take action, we need to have signed statements and identity of the offending officer.”

Wagambie Jnr further said awareness has been conducted in all police Barracks that any house or family found to be selling betelnut, the particular officer whom the house is allocated to will be suspended and charged.

“As of last week I have suspended two officers while some others will follow,” he stated.

“We as Police enforcing the restrictions must not breach it ourselves.

“I must stress that this is only a minority, the majority of police men and women have been working tirelessly since the SOE started two weeks ago.

“So far, the COVID-19 operations in NCD and Central Province have been progressing well.

“In the first few days of the 14 days lock down there had been some confusion and a sense of panic among members of the community but this has since subsided with more awareness.

“I would like to apologise to members of the public if there has been inconvenience in their daily routine but the restrictions have to be implemented in order for us to assist in controlling the movement of people.

“We are implementing Orders issued by the State of Emergency Controller of which is for the best interest of the country.

“Yes we will suffer but it is for our benefit and livelihood.

“I appeal to the public to please adhere to the restrictions placed. Let's not wait until it’s too late.”