Review use of police at logging sites: Juffa

He made this call after a young man lost his life while another is in critical condition after they were shot at Foru in the Musa Local Level Government.

According to reports, both men were shot on the 9th of July during a confrontation between a group of men from Kariso village and the Popondetta Police.

The confrontation was in relation to illegal logging in the province.

He said he has asked the Police Commissioner to review the use of policemen at the logging sites, with an investigation team to be deployed into the province within a few days to look into the issue.

The Governor stated that most of the logging projects in Oro are illegal because the permits of obtaining the licence did not follow due process. Therefore the Oro Provincial Government is conducting a serious review of how these permits were processed.

He said most of the illegal projects promise great development but there is no evidence of such positive development from them.

Meantime, Juffa said he has received a petition from the father of the deceased and will be reviewing and responding in due time.

He has asked his people to cooperate with the authorities and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.