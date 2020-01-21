Report malpractice, urges Health Minister

Minister Wong said Provincial Health Authorities are in place and have powers to investigate claims of malpractice if reported and cited to be genuine.

He outlined that one of the core functions of establishing PHAs across the country is to provide a platform for reports of maladministration and malpractices to be dealt with accordingly.

The allegations can be verified by relevant PHA boards then registered with the Police for investigation.

Minister Wong said the process in place now is to ensure previous cases of mismanaged medical supplies, medical kits and health facilities, amongst other important health incentives, are kept safe for public benefit.