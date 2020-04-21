Repatriation package for unemployed citizens

Prime Minister James Marape says the government will be introducing a repatriation package to send home especially those who are squatting in settlements.

“Husat lain yu pilim laif i had lo siti, na yu nogat wok na stap lo hia, afta yumi kamaut lo COVID-19 taim ba mipla rejistarim neim blo yupla olgeta – right throughout our country.” (Those of you who are finding life difficult in the city and are jobless, after we come out from the COVID-19 situation, we will register all your names – right throughout our country.)

“For instance, if you’re in Kokopo and you feel that you’re not from Kokopo and you need to go to your village now because life is hard, or you’re in Wewak or Port Moresby and you need to return to your village, we will have a repatriation program for those who want to go back to their place of origin after June 2nd, where the state of emergency period ends.”

After the SOE period, the Prime Minister said the Controller will implement a process where individuals who are cleared of the coronavirus disease will be sent home.

“So that yu ken go bek lo ples we kaikai i stap, kaukau i stap, wara i stap.

“Hopefully next year, es mipla wok lo patnarim ol distrik lo SME na agrikalsa progrems, yu tu ken patisipeit lo ol disla progrems blo ol distrik blo yu lo wanem hap yumi kam from and not in the urban areas.”

Marape further gave assurance that the Government is well aware of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence they are working to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

“But we must live with a consciousness that COVID-19 is here to stay therefore we must live and behave as per instructions from the controller and us.”

(A crowded Eriku in Lae city despite the State of Emergency lockdown)