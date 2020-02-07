PX offers to fly students out of Hong Kong

In a statement issued this afternoon, the airline will uplift students studying in any provinces of China, except for those from Wuhan city or Hubei Province.

However, students must go through full health screening and quarantine checks carried out at respective airports in China and Hong Kong.

Further checks and monitoring will be carried out by health and quarantine authorities upon arrival in Port Moresby.

Students’ parents are advised to contact Air Niugini Customer Care on the following email address for further information and requirements at wecare20@airniugini.com.pg

This week, 17 PNG students were flown out of China to New Zealand with assistance from the New Zealand government and are currently held in quarantine.