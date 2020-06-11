Pruaitch suspended

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika today announced the appointment of a Leadership Tribunal to inquire into allegations against Pruaitch.

The appointment follows a request by the Public Prosecutor, Pondros Kaluwin, to the Chief Justice under Section 27(2) and 27(7)(e) of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The Tribunal is to be chaired by Justice Nicholas Miviri while its other members are senior magistrates Michael Apie’e and Nancy Lipai.

The date of inquiry will be set by the Tribunal.