Provinces set for health grant boost

Grants totalling K24 million will be funded by the PNG-Australia Partnership and will support the PNG Government’s priority to support provincial health authorities in the delivery of primary health services.

The arrangement will see provincial health authorities lead planning processes to ensure that services align with local priorities.

Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS, Jelta Wong, said the grants will support critical priorities in PNG’s health system.

“We know that healthy people are happier and better able to contribute to their families, communities and country,” he said.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis said this approach reflects Australia’s commitment to partnering with PNG to support sustainable health outcomes, particularly at the grassroots level.

The grants will support Marie Stopes PNG, Susu Mamas and the Catholic Church Health Services to integrate family planning and sexual (including HIV) and reproductive health services into PNG Government health systems.

The additional support commences in July and builds on K81.1 million provided from 2017-2020.

“This follow up funding will enable Marie Stopes and Susu Mama to build on the important ground work of the last two and a half years. In that time the Australian government grants enabled us to support Provincial Health Authorities deliver services to almost half a million men, women and children, in remote and rural areas. Undoubtedly, this saved lives and improved health outcomes.

“And, we’re thrilled that we’ll be able to continue the important work of building staff capacity and serving people and populations in dire need,” said Programs Director for Marie Stopes, Liesel Seehofer.

(Linah Sagir is introduced to family planning services during a community outreach)